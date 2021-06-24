BELMONT, Wis. — Mary K. Martin, 93, of Belmont, Wisconsin, died on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Epione Pavillion, Cuba City.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Father Dave Flanagan will officiate. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Belmont. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Memorials may be made to the Mary K. Martin Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com
Mary was born on January 1, 1928, in Lafayette County, daughter of Henry and Mathilda (Wedig) Aurit. She was united in marriage to Lyle W. Martin in 1948 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, rural Lafayette county. He preceded her in death on January 1, 2001.
Mary graduated from Belmont High School. Mary and Lyle farmed in Belmont Township and later moved to Belmont. She was known for her baking, cooking and embroidery.
Mary is survived by ten children, Marcia (Bill) Bockhop, Denny (Gail) Martin, Ed (Gina) Martin, Roger (Paula) Martin, Janet Kowalski, Eileen Buchanan, Marilyn (Lou) Moritz, Lori (Mark) McCombe, Ted (Karen) Martin, and Sheila Lalumia; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle; her parents; two brothers, Paul (Lorraine) Aurit, Robert (Bernice) Aurit; one sister, Elizabeth (Maynard) Speth; sons-in-law, Robert Kowalski, Peter Buchanan and Andy Lalumia.