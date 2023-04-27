Carol A. Bisping, Itasca, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 9:50 a.m. Saturday, April 29, Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Jeaninne Cain, Muscatine, Iowa — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Paul Exstrom, Dubuque — Visitation: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, Summit Congregational Church. Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Peter E. Feyen, Hazel Green, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, Banfield’s Swiss Haus, Cuba City, Wis.
Mary D. George, Dickeyville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville.
Kathleen M. Grant, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 3:30 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 3:30 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Mark A. Heim, Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 30, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 1, St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Shullsburg. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Danny J. Holland, Hanover, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30, Law Jones Funeral Home, Hanover. Graveside service: Following visitation Sunday, Evergreen Cemetery, Hanover. Celebration of life: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Hanover VFW.
Ellen A. Jones-Davis, Cuba City, Wis. — Celebration of life: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, American Legion Hall, Cuba City.
Wilma M. Landon, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 28, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Mary D. Meyer, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 28, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Bonnie T. Ognibene, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, April 29, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Arleen E. Ouderkirk, Sherrill, Iowa — Parish scripture service: 1 to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30, Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Sherrill. Visitation: 1:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 1 at the church. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Diane M. Ploessl, Madison, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 28, St. Charles Catholic Church, Cassville. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Ronald R. Reed, Tracy, Iowa — Celebration of life: Noon Saturday, June 3, Open Air Pavilion, Eagle Point Park.
John A. Schwartz, Darlington, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Erickson Funeral Home, Darlington, and from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Friday, April 28, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Darlington. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. today at the church.
Dane E. Smith, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Barbara E. Sprague, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Virgil Tyler, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, April 29, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Service: 11 a.m. April 29, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savanna.
John C. Welter, Shreveport, La. — Service: 11 a.m. today, Mount Calvary Cemetery Chapel.
Lester C. White, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savanna. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
