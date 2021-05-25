Joyce K. Bottoms, of Dubuque, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021, at home.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Indian Room at Eagle Point Park, Dubuque, IA. Friends are encouraged to come celebrate the beautiful life of Joyce Bottoms and greet the family. Guests are welcome to dress casually.
Joyce Bottoms was born November 11, 1958, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Thomas and Velma Dolter.
She graduated from Wahlert Catholic High School in 1977 and attended Clarke University.
She resided in many places including Coralville, IA, Johnston, IA, and Flower Mound, TX, where she loved caring for her children as a stay-at-home mom for many years. After working various other jobs including Flexsteel, Dr. Cairns Orthopedic Surgery Center, and Village Square Daycare, Joyce started her own cleaning business.
She was a member at Holy Trinity Catholic Church for many years.
Joyce was a caregiver at heart. And an avid gardener and decorator who did everything with an artistic flair.
She had a great love for animals and made a loving home for her dogs, Riley and Dakota.
She enjoyed spending time with her children, family and friends.
Joyce is survived by her children, Jacob (Cathy) Bottoms, Stephanie Bottoms (Bobby Dhimmar) and Samantha Bottoms; her siblings, Judy (Dan) Vorwald, Gary (Connie) Dolter, Jan (Pete) Hutchison, and Jill (Paul) Reinke.
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Velma Dolter.
The family would like to thank the Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Joyce’s loving neighbors and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Dubuque Regional Humane Society to support her love of animals https://www.dbqhumane.org/.