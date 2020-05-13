Marguerite M. Sweeney, 99, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on May 11, 2020, at her daughter’s home surrounded by her family.
Private Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church with Rev. Tom McDermott officiating. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral mass will be live streamed on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020. Please LIKE the funeral home Facebook page to view the funeral. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com.
She was born on March 25, 1921 in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Alberic and Mary (McDonald) McDermott. She married Tom Sweeney on March 2, 1946, at New Melleray Church. Tom and Marge owned and operated Sweeney’s Ace Hardware for many years in Dubuque.
Marge enjoyed working at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds, Robert’s River Rides and Happy’s Place. She loved to sit on her patio and enjoyed taking care of her flowers and her beautiful lawn on Asbury Road.
She is survived by her children, Peter (Maryann Beecher) Sweeney, Diane (Tom) Thill, both of Dubuque, Sara (Ed) Ullrich, of Coralville, IA, and Jane (Rodney) Mannino, of Fulshear, TX. Grandchildren, Neal (Tara) Sweeney, Nick (Tamara Hanson) Sweeney, Kim (Bill) Grant, Lindsay (Ryan Maxwell) Firzlaff, Samantha Mannino and Andrew Mannino. Great grandchildren, Brittany Dix, Cody Sweeney, Sam Grant, Mike Grant and Olivia Grant along with her sister, Pat (Joe) Larkin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Tom, on December 22, 1990; five brothers, Louis, Bernard, Emmett, Chuck and Clem; three sisters Mabel, Bernice and Dorothy.
The family requests no flowers.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque and to her nurse, Mia, for taking such loving care of mom.