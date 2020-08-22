Reverend Joseph L. Hauer, 69, died Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Unity Point-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.
Public visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, August 23, at Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Rd., Dubuque. Masks and social distancing are required. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 24, at Church of the Resurrection, with Archbishop Michael Jackels presiding and Rev. Thomas McDermott as homilist. Mass will be live streamed on the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home Facebook page, and will remain available to view. Entombment will be in the Garden of Saints Mausoleum, Mount Calvary Cemetery. For further information and to share condolences please visit www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com
Joe was born January 20, 1951, in New Hampton, IA, the son of Gregory and Bernice (Bodensteiner) Hauer. He was ordained to the priesthood by Most Rev. James J. Byrne on May 23, 1981.
Rev. Hauer is survived by two brothers, Jim (Jan) Hauer, of Solon, IA, and Jerry Hauer, of West Union, IA; and his nephews and nieces, John, Jordan, Trent, Trevor, Sydney and Saige.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rev. Joseph L. Hauer Memorial Fund.
The family would like to thank the staff at Stonehill Care Center and Unity Point-Finley Hospital.