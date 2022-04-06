John P. Boland, 90, of Dubuque, died on Monday, April 4, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, April 11, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, where services will follow.

Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.

