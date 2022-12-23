Barbara Beeth, Stockton, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, Hermann Funeral Home, Stockton. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home
Annette D. Bird, Benton, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Dorothy M. France, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, St. Thomas Catholic Church, Montfort, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 7 at the church.
Larry J. Heiar, La Motte, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Kenneth L. Linderwell Sr., Earlville, Iowa — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, The Gathering Place, Manchester, Iowa.
Ronald F. Radloff, Dyersville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Marie M. Robbins, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Jan. 18 at the church.
Douglas A. Schiffman, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Cassville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Mary C. Weber, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis.; and from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Toyoko Westmark, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.