MCGREGOR, Iowa — Leonard Z. Martin, 52, of McGregor, died on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at his home.
Services will be held at a later date. Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of McGregor, is assisting the family.
