EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — It is with great sadness that the family of Karen E. Petitgout (Kruser) announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Karen E. Petitgout, 72, of East Dubuque, IL passed away on December 24, 2022 at Mercy One Dubuque Medical Center with family by her side.
Karen was born on October 14, 1950, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Gilbert B. “Gib” and Eileen (Nies) Kruser. She was a graduate of Southwestern High School, Hazel Green, WI and went on to Vocational School for a degree in Bookkeeping. She was joined in marriage to the love of her life, Daniel E. Petitgout on November 5, 1971, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler, WI. They went on to live a happy and devoted marriage for the next 51 years.
Karen worked passionately side by side with her husband as co owners of their family businesses, Frentress Lake Marina and Top Block and Brick, both in East Dubuque, IL until her retirement. They enjoyed time spent cruising the Mississippi River on their boat and enjoying each other’s company any chance they could get.
Karen was a proud member of St. Mary’s Parish. She showed such a tender love for any and all animals who crossed her path, especially her beloved fur babies Daizie and Delilah. They sure will miss her taking them on rides through the drive through to get them their very own sandwich. She was such a selfless and loving woman. She would do anything for anyone. Many will miss her calm and comforting personality, she was always there to lend a listening, non-judgmental ear to anyone who may need it. Karen loved her time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She enjoyed visits with her siblings and their families.
She was a true lover of classic television. She spent valued time with her husband; her in her recliner; him right beside her on the sofa as they shared stories and opinions over the latest news on the television. Christmas was her absolute favorite holiday. She loved to decorate and truly cherished the time spent with family gathered around her table. She will always be remembered for hosting the most wonderful Christmas Eve parties for her children and their families.
Karen will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 51 years, Daniel Petitgout; children, Timothy Petitgout, Laura (Scott) Leibfried, Ted (Elaina) Petitgout; grandchildren, Kaila, Isabella, Mason, Brice, Gracie, Aleya, Ellyana, Ivy Rose; great- grandchildren, Camdyn, Camiya, Aria; siblings, Linda (John) Hocking, Patricia (Frank) Ellenz, Rick Kruser, Barbara (Randy) McKeon, Sheila (Dick) Lange, Randy (Debra) Kruser, Tom (Deidre) Kruser; and numerous other cherished family members and friends.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Gib and Eileen Kruser; her great friend, Arlene Henry; brothers in law, Pat Petitgout and Michael Petitgout; nephews, Steven Hurst, Tony Hurst, and Luke Petitgout.
There will be no public visitation per Karen’s request. A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque, IL with Fr. Dennis Vargas officiating. She will be laid to rest in the East Dubuque Cemetery. The Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque, IL is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, a Karen E. Petitgout memorial fund has been established.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the entire medical team at Mercy One Dubuque Medical Center for their compassion and care.
