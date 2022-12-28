EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — It is with great sadness that the family of Karen E. Petitgout (Kruser) announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Karen E. Petitgout, 72, of East Dubuque, IL passed away on December 24, 2022 at Mercy One Dubuque Medical Center with family by her side.

Karen was born on October 14, 1950, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Gilbert B. “Gib” and Eileen (Nies) Kruser. She was a graduate of Southwestern High School, Hazel Green, WI and went on to Vocational School for a degree in Bookkeeping. She was joined in marriage to the love of her life, Daniel E. Petitgout on November 5, 1971, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler, WI. They went on to live a happy and devoted marriage for the next 51 years.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.