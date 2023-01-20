Susan K. (Dodd-Prochaska) Kiefer, age 85, of Dubuque, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Mt. Carmel Bluffs following a long battle with Dementia.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2023, at St. Raphael's Cathedral, with Rev. Msgr. Daniel J. Knepper officiating. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, where the parish prayer service will be at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Sue was born on July 28, 1937, in Dubuque, the daughter of George C. and Helen (Wolf) Dodd. She was raised by her uncle and aunt, Vern & Violet "Vi" White.
On October 7, 1961, she was united in marriage to John "J.B." Prochaska at St. Mary's Church in East Dubuque. He preceded her in death on April 20, 2008. She later married Richard J. "Dick" Kiefer on June 10, 2011, at St. Raphael Cathedral.
Sue was an Artist and Organizer. Her first job was at the Dubuque Coop Dairy that lasted for nine years, where she worked the fountain and sold farm supplies. For the next 15 years she was a waitress at The Circle Supper Club and later at Timmerman's Supper Club, both in East Dubuque. While working at The Circle, Sue won a $500 World Series pool and used the money to start her own business called Sue's This and That Shop. Soon she bought Elaine's Crafts, a shop in the Nesler Centre in Dubuque. Sue was the owner-operator of Cablecar Uniques and president of the Cablecar Square Association. Sue had been selling her artwork for some time and soon was teaching art herself, a continuous career for her. Sue sold her oil paintings in a gallery in Kingston, N. Y. Locally she sold her paintings in her own shop and at Creative Touch, one of her best outlets. She also operated Galena Accents in Galena, IL.
Sue was an active member of the Antiques Study Club, the Art Association, and the Old House Enthusiasts Club. She was formerly a Dubuque Fest Chairperson for several years.
Surviving is her husband, Richard J. "Dick" Kiefer; a son, Dr. Vern Prochaska, M.D., of Fargo, N.D., a daughter Pennie (Gary) Drew of Jesup, IA; two grandchildren, Hannah Prochaska-(Larris) Slayton and Brooke Prochaska; two stepchildren, Kraig (Nikki) Kiefer and Kelley Duehr; 11 step-grandchildren, two step-great-grandchildren; a brother, Jim (Sarah) Dodd of Lake Havasu, AZ; and a special cousin Kristy Dalen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; aunt and uncle, Vern and Violet "Vi" White; her first husband, J. B. Prochaska; a son, David Wayne Prochaska; a grandson, Patrick Prochaska; two sisters, Barbara McLaughlin and Sandy Rivera; four very special cousins, Jean Frommelt, Betty Verhorevoort, Lynn Ann Stewart and Candy Runde.
Sue's family wishes to give special thanks to Dr. Tom Schreiber, Mt. Carmel Bluffs and St. Croix Hospice for their care and compassion shown to Sue and her family.
