KIELER, Wis. — Mark L. Johanningmeier, 70, of Kieler, Wis., passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, January 8, at Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home immediately following the visitation at 11 a.m., with Deacon Bill Biver officiating. Military rights will be accorded following the service. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required. If you are not feeling well or unable to attend, condolences and memories may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Mark was born September 5, 1950, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Justin and Kathryn (Koester) Johanningmeier.
After graduating from Dubuque Senior High School, Mark honorably served his country in the Vietnam War as a member of the U.S. Army. Upon his discharge, he returned to civilian life and was employed at John Deere Dubuque Works. In 1983, he re-enlisted in the U.S. Army and honorably served his country for an additional six years earning rank of Specialist 4th Class. After his military service, he was employed and retired from the Bremerton Naval Shipyards in Bremerton, Washington, and returned to the tri-state area in 2001.
He is survived by his siblings, Kris Latham and Jay (Michelle) Johanningmeier, all of Dubuque.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and medical staff at the Dubuque V.A. Clinic, the V.A. Hospital in Iowa City and the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics for their care over the many years.