Marjory Ann “Marge” Weed, age 90, of Dubuque, and formerly of Renwick, IA, completed her earthly journey on July 24, 2021, at Bethany Home in Dubuque. To honor Marge’s life, a private family service will be held at a later date. Her burial will be in the Vernon Township Cemetery in Renwick, IA. The Tri-State Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements.
Marge was born on June 12, 1931, in Renwick, IA, a daughter to Frederick “Fritz” and Hazel (Rasmussen) Gugisburg. Marge was married to Richard Weed on August 21, 1966. He sadly preceded her in death on February 3, 1990.
Marge graduated from Renwick High School in 1949 and obtained her degree in Music Education from Drake University. Marge taught music at Britt High School for 40 years. She absolutely loved teaching and mentoring her students who filled her life with joy and fond memories. Marge was an active member of the Iowa High School Music Association, including recognition as the guest conductor for the All-State Choir. Marge maintained close friendships with many of her students and the Britt Community.
After retiring, Marge worked part-time as a travel guide with Northwest Iowa Transportation out of Fort Dodge, IA. Through this experience, she met many wonderful people and had the opportunity to travel to many destinations.
Marge’s hobbies and interests included gardening, playing organ at church, NASCAR, sewing, shopping, pro and college football and basketball, judging Iowa High School music contests, and spending time with family and friends.
Left to honor her memory are her sister, Darlene (Marvin) Pearson; her nephew, Doug (Sue) Pearson, and their children, Molly (Brad) Acree, Nick Pearson, and Sally Pearson; her niece, Lisa (Todd) Stevenson, and their children, Nate (Heidi) Stevenson, Nick (Rachel) Stevenson, Zach Stevenson, and Jake Stevenson; her great-great niece, Emma; and her great-great nephew, Becker, both of whom she adored.
Marge’s family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Bethany Home and Hospice of Dubuque for all of the love and compassion they have shown Marge.
We know that Marge in now directing a choir of angels in heaven.