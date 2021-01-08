James R. “Jimmy” Reardon, 81, of Dubuque passed peacefully at home January 6, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Family and friends may gather at St. Patrick’s Parish, Garryowen, IA, on Saturday January 9, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. till the time of Christian Mass at noon with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial services to follow immediately in Garryowen Cemetery with military honors by the Cascade American Legion Post #528. Please remember to wear your mask and practice social distancing. If you are unable to attend, a live stream of the funeral mass will be on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com.
Jim was born October 28, 1939, in Dubuque, IA, son of Ray and Edith (Kirk) Reardon. He married Mary Patricia (Pat) O’Connell on April 27, 1963, at St. Patrick’s Parish, Garryowen. He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1957 to 1961. Most of Jim’s working career was proudly serving the City of Dubuque; working 31 years at the Dubuque Municipal Airport with the maintenance and fire crew.
Jim was a proud Irishman, who was equally as proud of his beloved family. “Jimmy” had many interests which included a good party, euchre games, early morning walks along Grandview Avenue, Knights of Columbus bowling tournament trips, boating, NASCAR races, fishing, John Wayne movies and Jim Beam. Jim was honored to serve the Dubuque’s Knights of Columbus Council 510 as Grand Knight. He also enjoyed working Friday night Fish Fry’s during lent and the K of C booth at Dubuque County fair.
Jim is survived by his wife, Mary Patricia (Pat) Reardon. Three children, Deb (Mike) Mahoney, of Bernard, IA, Linda (Mark) Lowry, of Gladbrook, IA, and Mike (Monica) Reardon, of Morse, IA. Four grandsons, Brian Mahoney, and Caleb, Alex and Brody Reardon. Brother-in-law, Bob (Diane) O’Connell, of Scottsdale, AZ. Sister-in-law, Grace (Marvin) Kurt, of Cascade, IA. Jimmy loved being the “fun” uncle and is also survived by nieces and nephews Lee (Willie) Neyens, of Otter Creek, Matt (Ashley) Kurt and Laura (Jordan) Reiss, of Cascade, and Lisa (Jason) Timmons, Nora (Jeff) Krause, and Christopher O’Connell, of Arizona.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Edith Reardon; his in-laws, Jerry and Verna O’Connell; his sister, Peggy Neyens-Horch; brothers-in-law, Jay Neyens and Bernie O’Connell. Sister-in-law, Eileen O’Connell. Nephews, Tony O’Connell and Ron Neyens and Ed Neyens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Out Run the Rays and Research for Kids.
The family would like to offer special thanks to niece Laura Reiss for her special care, as well as Dr. Jenny Schope, Dr. Mark Hermann and the Palliative Care team of Tim and Sarah. Also, special thanks to the Hospice team of Paul, Kelli and Jennie and the first responders at Dubuque Firehouse #5.