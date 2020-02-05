Matthew Gerard Hurm, 63, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Monday, February 3, 2020, at home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at Church of the Nativity, 1225 Alta Vista St., Dubuque. Msgr. James Miller will officiate. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Key West, Iowa. Friends may greet the family from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Church of the Nativity.
Matthew was born April 24, 1956, in Dubuque, the son of Thomas and Mary (McCarten) Hurm. On April 27, 1974, he married Diane Ferring. She preceded him in death on January 1, 2017.
Matthew was employed at Kretschmer Tredway for over 30 years, and for the past 20-plus years at Q Casino. Matthew’s faith was very important to him, and he was a longtime member of Church of the Nativity and the Rosary Society, as well as Power of Prayer. He was devoted to the The Most Blessed Virgin Mary, and prayed with his children often. Matthew and Diane were blessed with 43 years of marriage, and during that time created a wonderful family of eight children who now call themselves #hurmsforlife.
Matt was an avid gamer, he loved his orange Crush and the recliner in his favorite spot to watch his favorite TV shows Andy Griffith and Dick Van Dyke. He also made sure he looked dapper for church but as soon as he got home he was in his PJs and sweatshirt (usually the same one) as soon as he walked through the door. He loved his coffee and conversations at the kitchen table with the king candle lit. He would have the best conversations with who ever stopped by. He was a brilliant and witty man. As a father, he loved messing with his kids and grandkids, his humor kept everyone on their toes. He loved to tell really bad jokes to anyone who would listen and he loved to watch the entertainment of his family and friends unfold.
He was very proud of his 16 years of sobriety, and during that time he immersed himself in reading, mostly books about his Catholic faith. Two of his favorite quotes were “we are pillars of the community” and “poverty is nothing to be ashamed of.”
Matthew is survived by his children, Jessica Hurm-Kemp, Meggan (Brandon) Merrick, Bridget (Forrestt) Clark, Peter (Melissa) Hurm, Abigail (Eric) Degenhardt, Molly Hurm-Lee, Martin (Lindsy) Hurm, and Patrick (Anna) Hurm; grandchildren Maxwell, Jack, Lily, Elliott, Noah, Dorothy, Wyatt, Ryder, Flynn, Willow, Rosalyn, Gabriel, Gilbert, Hudson, Lola and waiting the arrival of the 16th; his siblings, Martha, Marna, Mike, Mark, and Martin; and his in-laws, Janice (Dennis) Lawler, Steven Ferring, Mary Sue Weis and Mary Jo Fleege.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Dorothy and Bud Ferring and his best friend Danny Ferring.
The Hurm family would like to offer their sincere thanks to Hospice of Dubuque, Dr. Engelman and Jody Klauer #6.
Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.