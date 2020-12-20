DAYTONA, Fla. — Mark William Allendorf, 65, of Daytona, formerly of Dubuque, died Sunday, December 13, 2020.
Mark was born July 27, 1955, in Dubuque, the son of William and Darlene Allendorf.
Mark lived life in the fast lane, loving motorcycles and racing. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. Before moving to Florida, he was employed by John Deere Dubuque Works. In Florida, he was last employed by Atak Group, LLC.
Surviving are his son, Nicholas Allendorf, of Cedar Rapids, IA,; daughters, Jolene (Brian) Johnson, of Holy Cross, IA; and Anna (Ryan) Rodenburg, of Colesburg, IA; nine grandchildren, Braidan, Lily, Archer, Olivia, Max, Ruby, Lucy, Rudy and Judy; his brother, Michael (Marilyn), of Dubuque; sisters, Linda Flannery, of Dubuque, Kimberley (Guy) Harrell, of Mulberry, FL, and Kristy Brosnan, of Dubuque.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William & Darlene; brother, Scott; and brother-in-law, Bob.
Memorial cards, letters and memorials may be mailed to Nick and family.
Special thanks to Tony & Kelle Miller.
A memorial will be held at a later date.