Barbara L. Hackbarth, 81, of Dubuque, died on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Private family services will be held. Complete arrangements are pending at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
Barbara L. Hackbarth, 81, of Dubuque, died on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Private family services will be held. Complete arrangements are pending at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.