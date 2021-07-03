After facing cancer head on for seven years, Clarence “Pete” Dolan, 78, of Dubuque, Iowa, decided that it was his turn to rest in the arms of God on July 1, 2021, in the presence of his grateful family. He left this world as he lived in it: a fighter and on his terms.
A prayer service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Rd., Dubuque. Visitation will follow until 3:30 p.m. Per Pete’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
Pete was born to Alwin and Theresa (Fangmann) Dolan on August 3, 1942, in Farley, Iowa. He graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Cascade, Iowa, attended technical school, and served in the U.S. Army from 1960-1964. On May 21, 1966, he married the love of his life, Carol Manternach. Together they worked hard, loved much, and lived well for over 55 years.
For 42 years, he dedicated the work portion of his life to The Adams Company in Dubuque. He was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, and together with Carol, served as youth ministers for nearly 20 years, influencing the lives of hundreds of young people. Pete cruised through life with deep appreciation for the simplest of joys: family, friends, and flowers.
Pete is survived by his wife, Carol; daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Kevin Mishler; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Tracy Dolan; grandchildren, Trae Mishler, and Alex, Josh, and Mattea Dolan; sister, Jane DeBow, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Pat McQuillen, Phil and Nikki Manternach, Urban and Linda Manternach, Lois Manternach, Donna Riesberg, and Steve and Marilyn Skahill; and many nieces, nephews, and life-long friends. He is reunited in heaven with his parents; parents-in-law, Clem and Mary Manternach; brothers-in-law and sisters-in law Larry DeBow, Dolores McQuillen, Ellen Manternach, Lloyd Manternach, and Don Riesberg; as well as other family members and friends with whom he will resume great conversations.
Special thanks to Dr. Mark Hermann for his above and beyond dedication and guidance to Pete’s care; and to Hospice of Dubuque and Hawkeye Care Facility for assisting us to walk him home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
If you can be anything, be humble and kind.