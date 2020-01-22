DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Jane C. Evers, 78, of Dyersville, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be held 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave. SW, in Dyersville. Visitation will continue Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at Kramer Funeral Home prior to funeral services. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate.
Jane was born on Feb. 18, 1941, and was the daughter of Harland and Mary Dolphin, of Cascade. She graduated from Capri Cosmetology School in Dubuque and went on to cutting hair professionally. She married Gary F. Evers on Feb. 5, 1964, in Cascade. Together, they owned and operated Evers Toy Store for more than 20 years in Dyersville.
Jane was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother, and had a strong faith in God. She enjoyed camping trips with her husband, Gary, and their friends, along with visiting family members out of state. Jane also enjoyed attending Joyce Meyer conferences with her daughter, seeing her grandchildren grow up, having daily chats with her friends over coffee at Groovy Grounds, and walking laps at the Rec Center. Those who knew Jane knew her to be selfless, gentle and kind.
Survivors include her children: Paula Evers, of Dubuque, Aaron (Tess) Evers, of Indianapolis, Ind., and Bradd Evers, of Hoffman Estates, Ill., a daughter-in-law, Kristi Evers, of Eden Prairie, Minn.; Nine grandchildren, Erik, Zachary, Craig, and Kenny Evers, Emily, Haley, Brooke, and Gabby Evers and Benjamin Evers, and a grand-dog, Josie; siblings, Bridgitte Dunigan, of Asbury, and Vince (Alyce) Dolphin, of Cascade; and a sister-in-law, Betty Evers, of Guttenberg.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gary in 2004; her son, Scott in 2017; and two brothers-in-law, Donald Evers and Jim Dunigan.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.