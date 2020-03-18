DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Gary A. Krapfl, 66, of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Dubuque, Iowa.
Services for Gary will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Cemetery Chapel in Dyersville, Iowa, on Friday, March 20, 2020. Full military honors will be accorded.
He was born on March 28, 1953, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Merle J. and Madonna (Esch) Krapfl. After school, he enlisted in the United States Army 82nd Airborne from 1972 to 1975. On September 12, 1980, he was united in marriage to Sherry Tegeler at the Basilica St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Dyersville, IA. The couple was married until 2009, and they have remained very close through the years.
Gary spent most of his working days in the logging industry and was known for his love of Irish Setters.
He is survived by Sherry Krapfl of Dyersville, IA; his children, Hunter (Alyssa) Krapfl and Kendall (Roscoe) Crittenden; two grandchildren, Payton and Lincoln Krapfl; two brothers, David (Kathy) Krapfl, of Geneseo, IL, Dan Krapfl, of Dyersville, IA; one sister, Ann Fessler, of Durango, IA; and six nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and a brother-in-law, Michael Fessler.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.