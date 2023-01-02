MOUNT AYR, Iowa — William “Bill” Gilbert Bell age 86 of Mount Ayr, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines.
Visitation for family and friends will be 9:00 a.m. — 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Behner Funeral Home. The funeral service will start at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Kermott officiating. Burial will follow the service at Evergreen Cemetery, Fairfield. Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors Fund or Soteria Baptist Church in Des Moines and mailed to Daniel Bell, 9500 Woodland Drive, Johnston, Iowa 50131.
Bill was born November 17, 1936, in Kilbourne to John and Gretchen (Lyons) Bell. He married Betty Ellen Ford in Ottumwa, IA on December 22, 1956. They just celebrated 66 years of marriage. Bill was a welder for John Deere for many years. He was a big Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and Iowa Hawkeye fan, but not a Kirk Ferentz fan. Bill took great pride in keeping his yard mowed and red vehicles cleaned. Some of his other interests were watching NCIS, westerns and listen to Jan & Dean music. Bill was a member of the United Auto Workers (UAW) and Knights of Columbus. Most important was spending time with his family and following his children and grandchildren’s activities.
He will be missed by his wife, Betty Bell; his children, Laura Bergfeld, Robert Bell (Sandra Bell), William Andrew Bell, Angela Gibbs, John Bell, David Bell, Daniel Bell (Tiffany Bell), Erin Bell; 14 grandchildren, Jeremy Bergfeld, Sarah Bergfeld (Patrick Johnson), Stacey Bergfeld, Brandon Gibbs (Callista Gibbs), Valerie Nutter (Zach Nutter), Matthew Bell, Michael Bell, Collin Bell, Carter Bell, Cameryn Berridge, Alexander Bell, Madalynn Bell, William Walker Bell, and Celeste Lewis.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, John and Gretchen; brother, Jack (Gailie Collins) Bell; and sister, Norma Jean (Richard) Tullis.
On-line condolences may be made to the family at behnerfh.com.
