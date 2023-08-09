Robert Norman Drury, 76, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on Friday August 4th, 2023, at MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque.

Friends and family may visit from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday August 10th, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A Celebration of Life will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Military Honors will be accorded by the Dubuque American Legion Post #6.

Recommended for you