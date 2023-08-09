Robert Norman Drury, 76, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on Friday August 4th, 2023, at MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque.
Friends and family may visit from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday August 10th, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A Celebration of Life will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Military Honors will be accorded by the Dubuque American Legion Post #6.
Robert was born on July 15th, 1947, in Rockville Center, New York, son of William and Hazel (Witty) Drury. He attended Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa. He was united in marriage to Polly Johnson on February 5th, 1995, in Dubuque, Iowa. He worked as the Director of Five Flags, the Dubuque Historical Society, and at Old Creamery Theatre Company.
Robert honorably served his country in the United States Army. He served in Vietnam from 1968 to 1970 as a Cobra pilot, where he flew 1,100 combat hours. He was awarded the Bronze Star, 32 Air Medals, 2 Vietnam campaign ribbons, and the Distinguished Flying Cross. Bob wrote and performed a one man play “Blue Ghost Two-Zero”, reflecting on his experience in Vietnam and his return home.
Bob is survived by his wife, Polly Drury, son Benjamin Drury, and stepdaughter Allison Kochneff. He enjoyed time with his family, especially his three grandsons: Brayden, Kameron, and Taylor. He is also survived by his siblings Carol (John) Pfalz, John Drury, and David (Donna) Drury, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents William and Hazel, and his son Jon Drury.
A Robert N. Drury Memorial Fund will be established.
Thank you to Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, and Dubuque American Legion Post #6.