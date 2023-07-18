PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Thomas P. “Tommy” Schaffner, 83, of Platteville, Wisconsin, passed away Monday, July 17, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023, at St. Patrick’s Church, Benton, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9-10:45 a.m. Thursday at the church prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Tommy was born on September 28, 1939, in Harvey, Illinois, the son of Paul W. and Geraldine V. (Curry) Schaffner. He was united in marriage to Catherine Timmins on January 28, 1967, at St. Patrick’s Church in Benton, Wisconsin.
Tommy had a natural love for people. He cherished time spent with his family. Tommy enjoyed following Wisconsin sports, including the Brewers, Packers and Badgers. He also enjoyed going to the casino and dining at Nick’s Café in Cuba City.
Tommy is survived by his wife, Catherine Schaffner, Platteville; two daughters, Peggy (Rambr) Emrich, Hollandale, WI, and Susan (Jody) Lindsey, Savannah, GA; one son, Paul Schaffner, Dubuque, IA; one sister, Mary Murphy, FL; one sister-in-law, Mary Schaffner, Fitchburg, WI; six grandchildren, Jaron, Jasmine, Eryn, Bryna, Noah and Lisa; one great-grandchild, Jaxton; and a nephew, Michael (Melissa) Schaffner and their children, Calvin, Izzy and Jack.
Recommended for you
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Robert Schaffner.
In lieu of flowers, a Thomas P. Schaffner Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807.
The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice, UW Health, Southwest Health Platteville, and his grandchildren for their extraordinary care.