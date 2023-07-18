PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Thomas P. “Tommy” Schaffner, 83, of Platteville, Wisconsin, passed away Monday, July 17, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023, at St. Patrick’s Church, Benton, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9-10:45 a.m. Thursday at the church prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.

Tommy was born on September 28, 1939, in Harvey, Illinois, the son of Paul W. and Geraldine V. (Curry) Schaffner. He was united in marriage to Catherine Timmins on January 28, 1967, at St. Patrick’s Church in Benton, Wisconsin.

Recommended for you