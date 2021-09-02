Bonnie Jean (Fischer) Molid, 67, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at home, surrounded by family and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 10:00 am at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd., with Rev. Will Layton presiding, visitation will be from 9:00-10:00 am. Burial will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens.
Bonnie was born in Monticello, Iowa to the parents of Lawrence and Esther (Loeffelholz) Fischer.
Bonnie loved gardening, flowers, and animals. She especially loved her birds, Gus and Speckles, crocheting and sewing.
Bonnie is survived by her husband of 41 years, Robert Molid, four brothers, Ken of Monticello, Bob of North Liberty, Ed (Linda) of Kalona and Paul of Texas. Five sisters, Janet (Ronald) Cook of Dubuque, Debbie Watters of Maquoketa, Joan Stewart of Florida, Connie Carroll of North Carolina, Sheila (Dan) Heacock, of Dubuque. Also, two sisters-in-law, Karen Trapp, Aberdeen, S.D. and Patricia (Terry) Melius of Lampe, Mo.
Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Esther Fischer, two brothers, Marvin and Wayne, one sister, Mary Fischer, one niece, Liesel Fischer and one nephew Kevin Arterberry.
Bonnies family would like to thank the care givers of Hospice, Karen, Sara, Shirley, Becky and Nikki.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice in honor of Bonnies memory.