Francis W. “Franny” Gansen, 89, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the Church of the Resurrection. Burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery, Peosta, where military rites will be accorded.
Franny was born February 25, 1931, on the family farm in local Peosta, Iowa, one of nine children of William and Marie (Theisen) Gansen.
He was very proud of his service in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954 during the Korean War, standing up against socialist communism and later was a proud, patriotic supporter of Donald J. Trump.
On April 7, 1956, he was united in marriage to Joyce Elaine Travis at Sacred Heart Church in Dubuque, and their marriage was blessed with six children.
Franny was employed at Caradco before becoming employed at John Deere as an inspector, from which he retired on September 30, 1987.
Upon retirement, Franny traveled to Ireland with his brother-in-law, John Dwane, and also did extensive traveling to the western U.S. with his neighbor, Mike Hogan, where they hiked the Grand Canyon and hiked and biked 15 National Parks during their travels.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce; six children, Julie Connolly, of Scottsdale, Arizona, Timothy Gansen, of Geneva, Illinois, Anita Gansen, of Dubuque, Duane (Susie) Gansen, of Bedford, Texas, Betsy (Ron) Gibbons, of Altoona, Iowa, and Sue (Bob) Emrich, of Ankeny, Iowa; 16 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three siblings, Melita (Ray) LaPointe, Shirley Eppler and MaryLou McFadden; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Tim’s wife, Roberta Gansen; a grandson, Benjamin Gibbons; and five siblings, Bernie, Cy, Eddie, Florence and Billy.
