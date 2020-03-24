Jill L. Atencio, 59, of Dubuque, passed on into the loving arms of her Savior on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at her home following a courageous battle with cancer.
A Celebration of Jill’s Life will be held Friday, July 31, 2020, at Chloe Creek Park in Asbury. Burial will be in Asbury Cemetery. Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of arrangements.
Jill was born July 31, 1960, in Dubuque, the daughter of Jerry and Jacquelyn LaBarge Udelhoven. On March 9, 1991, she married George A. Atencio in Dubuque.
She was a 1978 graduate of Dubuque Senior High School and 1982 graduate of University of Northern Iowa. In 1993 she graduated from University of Dubuque where she received her teaching certificate in Elementary Education.
Jill was a teacher at Fulton and Sageville Elementary Schools. She retired in 2018 due to her illness.
She was an active member of Dubuque Fellowship in Christ Church where her love of her Lord and Savior was an example and an inspiration to all. She enjoyed arts, crafts, and camping. Her time with family and friends was something that she deeply cherished.
Survivors include her husband, George; five children, Justin (Kate) Van Dyke, of Ireland, Molli (Brandon) Hunter, of Monticello, IA, Jenny Atencio, of Hawaii, Janis Johnson, of Cedar Rapids, IA, and Yolanda Atencio, of Vinton, IA; six grandchildren, Hope, Jacob, Lauren, Sheldon, Riley, and Regann; one great-grandson, Jett; her mother, Jacquelyn Udelhoven of Dubuque; one sister, Jodie (Scott) Evans of Bell Aire, KS; two brothers, Jeffrey (Margo) Udelhoven of Colorado Springs, CO, and Jay (Meagan) Udelhoven of Portland, OR.
Jill was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Udelhoven, one sister, Janelle, and two grandchildren, Diamond and Donny Hunter.
A thank-you to the Sageville Elementary School family, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City and Hospice of Dubuque for their loving care and support.
A special thank-you to our Dubuque Fellowship in Christ Church family for all their prayers and loving support.
