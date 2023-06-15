Lorna Mae McLean passed away at Stonehill Care Center on January 16, 2023.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm Monday, June 19, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Funeral Service for Lorna will be 5:00 pm Monday, June 19, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Dianne Grace officiating.
Lorna Mae Jordan was born in Henry County, Iowa, on September 3, 1928, to Alta Belle Lauer Jordan, and Harry Wesley Jordan. She was raised on the family farm in Columbus Junction, youngest of four children. After World War II she met and fell in love with a Marine who had served in the South Pacific for three years, Neal Wright McLean, of Wapello. Neal and Lorna were married on December 14, 1946, at the Columbus Junction Methodist Church.
Because of her young age at graduation, 16, her father wouldn’t allow her to go off to Beauty School, as she desired. In her lifetime, she first worked for the phone company and later supported her husband at the lumber yard in Traer, where they worked for the Dubuque Lumber Company. She spent time at home with daughters, Tana and Rae Ann, until moving to Marion, where Neal worked at Collins Radio/Rockwell/Boeing, in Cedar Rapids. She entered the workforce in various jobs so the family could purchase a home. She was an administrative assistant at Hanstrom-Hubley Implement Company, worked at Mercy Hospital as a switchboard operator, Killian’s Department Store, The First National Bank and became a CNA, working at Willow Garden Care Center and was a home healthcare aide. She was a strong and kind role model for her children, riding the bus to work so the girls could drive the car to school. She supported her family, cooking, sewing and being supportive of her husband and girls, as they participated in school and community activities. She encouraged her daughters to aspire to higher education, as she wasn’t allowed to do. She was a member of Eastern Star and attended the First Presbyterian Church in Marion, where she was active in the church community.
She and Neal loved dancing and would go to the Eagles’ Club in Cedar Rapids to dine and dance. They traveled Iowa with their daughters and loved to fish and picnic. Later, they went on bus trips with friends. They especially adored their granddaughters, taking them to the mall and Bishops. They also took pride in their great grandchildren, entertaining and lovingly caring for them.
Lorna is survived by her daughters, Tana (Leman) Olson, of Mason City, and Rae Ann (Rick) Dickinson, of Dubuque; her grandchildren, Marni (Eric) Luecht, of Arizona, Erin (Bill) Toelke, and Kristi (Mitch) Albers, of Minnesota, Katy (Bob) Wethal, and Sara Dickinson (Josh Lynch) of Dubuque; great grandchildren, Lauren and Annika Luecht, Quinlan and Graham Toelke, Campbell and Presley Albers, Grace, Alexandra and Julien Wethal, and Evie Raeann Staver, Nolan, Declan and Brandon Lynch, all of Dubuque; her sister-in-law, Andree Morgan, of Nebraska; and many nieces and nephews.
Lorna was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Neal, sisters Madeline Rees and Margie Keltner, one brother, Harry, Jr. Jordan and an infant brother, Arnold Perry Jordan.
Lorna’s family would like to thank the many healthcare providers who helped her to live a long, healthy life, including Dr. Brian Sullivan, Dr. Lisa Kramer, Dr. Mark Janes and Dr. Juan Nieto. Thank you to the staff at Stonehill, Oak Park Place and Hospice of Dubuque, who showed her much love and care as she lived her final years.
Memorials have been established for Hospice of Dubuque and Stonehill Care Center.