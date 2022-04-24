LANCASTER, Wis. — Shirley A. Winkler, age 89, of Lancaster, WI, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2022, at Grant Regional Hospital. She was born on August 1, 1932, in Liberty Township to Lester and Flossie (Latham) Martin. She married Harlan A. Winkler on August 20, 1957, and together they raised 7 children on their family farm east of Lancaster.
Shirley expressed her love through her cooking and her baking. She was a hard worker who took pride in all she did. Her hobbies included gardening, refinishing furniture, and embroidering. She loved caring for her flowers, our family pets, and had a great sense of humor.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harlan; son, Gregory Winkler; and her brother, Glen Martin, of Stitzer, WI.
Surviving are her 6 children, Joan (Anthony) Doheny, Eugene, OR, Kristin Winkler, Lancaster, WI, Jamie Shahidehpour, Naperville, IL, Brian Winkler and Kevin Winkler, both of Lancaster, WI, and Gina Winkler, East Dubuque, IL; her 5 grandchildren, Brittany MacGill, Adam Doheny, and Dustin, Ryan and Andrew Shahidehpour; her 2 great-grandchildren, Ian and Kate MacGill; and her sister, Rethel Schuppener, Stitzer, WI.
As per Shirley’s wishes, a private family service will be held at a later date. Any condolences, or other expressions of sympathy may be sent directly to Kristin Winkler, 702 South Washington Street, Apt. E12, Lancaster, WI, 53813.
Shirley’s family wishes to extend their gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Lancaster Health Services, Lancaster EMS, and to the Grant Regional Hospital for their exceptional care and concern which they provided. We’d like to extend a very sincere thank you to all for their kindness and support.