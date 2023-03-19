PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Judith A. “Judy” Shaffer, 76, of Platteville, WI, formerly of East Dubuque, IL, passed away peacefully, with her family at her side. Her heart answered the call from the Lord on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Southwest Health Center in Platteville.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Judith will be 11:00 am on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church with Father Brian Dellaert as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque, IA. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until 10:45 am on Saturday at the church.
Judy was born July 14, 1946, daughter of Fredrick and Margaret (Kolf) Jensen, in Dubuque, Iowa, where she grew up with her two brothers, Duane and Fred. Judy attended grade school and was a lifelong member of St. Joseph the Worker.
Judy graduated from Dubuque Senior High School and then received a cosmetology degree from the Dubuque Beauty Academy. She worked as a licensed hairdresser up until getting married and having her two children. Judy later worked as a press operator for Regency Thermographers and JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts in Dubuque.
Judy enjoyed watching basketball and football, she was an avid Packers and Kansas City Chiefs fan. She enjoyed sewing, drawing, painting, and growing flowers and house plants as she had a green thumb. Judy loved her pets and especially her grand-puppy and kitties. She loved to spend time with friends and family, visiting with her grandchildren and going for ice cream with them.
Judy was blessed with two very special people in her life; her beloved sister-in-law, her rock, Sharon Jensen of Inola, OK, and her dearest friend, through think and thin, Connie Steger of Dubuque.
Judy is survived by her daughter, Dawn (Joe) Langmeier of Platteville, WI; her son, Steven (Krista) Shaffer of DeWitt, IA; six grandchildren, Hanna, Sara, and Eli Langmeier, Samantha Rasch, Austin Hansen, and Kailey (Robert Jones) Hansen; four great-grandsons; her brothers, Duane (Sharon) Jensen of Inola, OK and Fred Jensen of Buchanan Dam, TX; and niece and nephews, Kim, Mark, Michael, and Reese Jensen of Inola, OK.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Fredrick and Margaret Jensen, and grandparents, Marjorie Jensen and Frank and Anna Kolf.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Southwest Health Center, nurse Amanda, and the staff at Sienna Crest and Our House Assisted Living. And especially, Dr. Jeffrey White and nurse Kelsey at Medical Associates in Platteville for all the care they gave Judy in her final months.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Judith’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
