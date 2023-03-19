PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Judith A. “Judy” Shaffer, 76, of Platteville, WI, formerly of East Dubuque, IL, passed away peacefully, with her family at her side. Her heart answered the call from the Lord on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Southwest Health Center in Platteville.

The Mass of Christian Burial for Judith will be 11:00 am on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church with Father Brian Dellaert as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque, IA. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until 10:45 am on Saturday at the church.

