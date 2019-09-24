Bart L. Germaine, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Twila M. Hardy, Rewey, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. today, St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Platteville, Wis. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Paul J. Lattner, Dubuque — Services: 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Robert W. Morris Sr., Manchester, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Masonville, Iowa. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, and 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester.
James Nedelcoff, Hazel Green, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, James Nedelcoff Gymnasium, Hazel Green.
Dianne M. Reicher, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave. SW, Dyersville.
Dennis M. Schmitz, Oakland, Calif., formerly of Dubuque — Services: Friday, Oct. 25, St. Augustine’s Church, 400 Alcatraz Ave., Oakland, Calif.
Linda L. Schilter, Bagley, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Gene R. Thiede, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: Noon Saturday, Sept. 28, the Rivercrest Villages, Prairie du Chien.