Norma B. Cade, 92, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at home.
Norma was born December 3, 1926, daughter of Stanley and Lillian (Couch) Benjamin. During her undergraduate studies at Michigan State, she met her future husband of 65 years, Richard Cade, on a blind date. They both graduated in 1949. They formed a close family that included four children, as well as two foreign exchange students.
She is survived by three children, Claudia (Bill) Boss, Rena Cade and Martin (Melissa) Cade; son-in-law, Tom LeClere; grandchildren, Tracy LeClere, Wade (Tami) LeClere, Yancey Boss, Drew Boss, Richard Cade and Robert Cade; and four great-grandchildren.
Norma is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard; daughter, Rebecca; and five siblings.
Memorials will be to the benefit of Hospice of Dubuque and Heritage Trail.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque, No Place Like Home, and Dr. Andrea Ries for their care.