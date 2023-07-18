BENTON, Wis. — William G. “Bill” Darrow, 68, of Benton, Wisconsin, passed away Friday, July 14, 2023, with his beloved wife, Cheryl, by his side. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at St. Patrick’s Church, Benton, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be after, in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 3-7:00 p.m. Friday, July 21 at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wisconsin, where there will be a Parish Scripture Service at 2:45 p.m. before the wake. A second visitation will be held from 9-10:15 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick’s Church prior to the church service.

Bill was born on March 15, 1955, the son of William “Bill” and Elizabeth “Betty” (Jansen) Darrow. Bill was the oldest of ten children and grew up on a farm outside of Shullsburg, Wisconsin. As a little boy, his dad lovingly nicknamed him “Tinker” because he loved to build things and to fix anything that was broken. He was united in marriage to Cheryl Kilcoyne on June 4, 1983, at St. Patrick’s Church in Benton, Wisconsin.

