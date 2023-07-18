BENTON, Wis. — William G. “Bill” Darrow, 68, of Benton, Wisconsin, passed away Friday, July 14, 2023, with his beloved wife, Cheryl, by his side. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at St. Patrick’s Church, Benton, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be after, in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 3-7:00 p.m. Friday, July 21 at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wisconsin, where there will be a Parish Scripture Service at 2:45 p.m. before the wake. A second visitation will be held from 9-10:15 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick’s Church prior to the church service.
Bill was born on March 15, 1955, the son of William “Bill” and Elizabeth “Betty” (Jansen) Darrow. Bill was the oldest of ten children and grew up on a farm outside of Shullsburg, Wisconsin. As a little boy, his dad lovingly nicknamed him “Tinker” because he loved to build things and to fix anything that was broken. He was united in marriage to Cheryl Kilcoyne on June 4, 1983, at St. Patrick’s Church in Benton, Wisconsin.
Bill spent many hours working in the garage on various project — he always had just the right tool and knew exactly where it was. He had many hobbies: restoring old trucks and cars, teaching himself how to play electric guitar, and woodworking. Bill always had a great sense of humor, a good answer for every question, and a twinkle in his eye. He was generous and always ready to help anyone, anytime, anywhere, with anything. Bill was a kind, loving husband, father, and grandpa; and he loved spending time with his grandkids most of all.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Cheryl; his two daughters, Erin and Beth; his four grandkids, Will, Natalie, Ava, and Max; his nine siblings, Vern, Randy, Wayne, Jeff (Jean), Jim, Joe (Elizabeth), Melody (Fred), Scott, and Darylnn (Nick); many dear cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends; and his dog Maple.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, a William G. “Bill” Darrow Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807.
The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the doctors and nurses at UW-Health in Madison, as well as Dr. John Whalen and his team at Grand River Medical Group.