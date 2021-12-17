Harold F. Breitsprecker Sr., 88, of Dubuque, passed away on December 14th, 2021, at Unity Point Heath, Finley Hospital of Covid-19 complications.
A private family memorial will be held. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.
Harold was born on February 15, 1933, the son of Henry and Frances (Buchholz) Breitsprecker.
He married Calita Jean Hoag on November 6th, 1951, in Dubuque.
Harold was employed at A.Y. McDonald Mfg. in Dubuque for 47 years, working various jobs working in the foundry and as a machinist.
Harold found enjoyment in hunting, fishing, and Sunday drives.
He is survived by his children: Son-Harold (Diane) Breitsprecker Jr., Daughter- Eliza (LeRoy) Sweeney, 4 Grandchildren: Chad (Angie) Breitsprecker, Nathan (Lisa) Breitsprecker, Douglas (Jen) Sweeney and Stacey (Justin) Wieseler and 10 Great Grandchildren, Sister- Donna Farley, Sisters-in-law- Julie Breitsprecker, Eloise Breitsprecker, Chris Breitsprecker.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Calita; Brothers- Gerald, Raymond, Fred (Suzanne), Edward (Fern), Henry “Hank”, Sisters-Lavon (Donald) McKeon, Irene (Jake) Graves, Brother-in-law- Robert Farley.
The family wishes to thank the Doctors and Nurses at UPH Finley Hospital, and the staff at Bell Tower for their wonderful care.