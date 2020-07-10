Alan L. Lange, 74, of Dubuque, died on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
