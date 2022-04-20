Shirley “Annie” Melloy, 92, of Dubuque, passed away on March 14, 2022 at Bethany Home.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Fr. Steve Garner will officiate. Inurnment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Shirley was born on July 29, 1929 to John and Florence (Pitz) Melloy-Gainor.
She worked as an office manager at Pixler Electric in Dubuque.
Shirley was a member of the Foster Grandparent Program at Hempstead. She also volunteered at Finley Hospital. Shirley enjoyed travelling, daily walks, reading, and loved to play Bingo. She was a loving second mother to her nieces and nephews. Shirley was a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
She is survived by nieces and nephews; Donna (Mike) Dillon, Robert Bauer, Lois L. Lumley, all of Dubuque, Shawn Melloy of Seattle, Washington, Brian Melloy of Iowa City, Iowa, and Evan Melloy of Minneapolis, Minnesota. She is also survived by 12 great nieces and nephews, and 3 great-great nieces and nephews.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; Mary Melloy-Hemple, Ken Melloy, and John Melloy, nephews; Richard Bauer, Dennis Bauer, and niece; Barb Weidenbacher.
The family wishes to extend a most heartfelt thank you to the staff at Bethany Home and Hospice of Dubuque for all the loving care given to Shirley over the years.
A Shirley Melloy Memorial Fund has been established.