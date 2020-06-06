FERRYVILLE, Wis. — Lawrence J. Becwar, 91, of Ferryville, Wis., died June 3, 2020.
A private family service will be held graveside at Dickson Ridge Cemetery, in Lynxville, WI. Garrity Funeral Home, of Prairie du Chien, is assisting the family.
