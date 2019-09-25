SOUTH WAYNE, Wis. — Robert “Bob” D. Sutter, 80, formerly of Warren, Ill., passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019, at home, in South Wayne, Wis., surrounded by his loving family.
On February 18, 1939, Bob was born in Dubuque to Robert and Goldie (Kressig) Sutter, of East Dubuque, Ill. On August 10, 1963, he married Marjorie Jamason, the love of his life. Together they shared 47 years as a prime example of husband and wife, before Marjorie passed away in 2010 due to illness.
Bob began his law enforcement career in 1960, when he began working for the East Dubuque Police Department. He accepted the site superintendent position at the Apple River Canyon State Park, where he retired in 1991. From 1960 until 1990, Bob also worked part-time as sheriff deputy with the Jo Daviess Sheriff’s Department.
Bob enjoyed creating memories with his wife, three children, nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Bob enjoyed many outdoor activities, such as hunting, fishing, camping and participating in historical reenactments in the area. Bob also created joyous memories with several people who couldn’t help but love him and his ways. When family and friends share Bob’s memory and stories, there will assuredly be more smiles, love and laughter than sorrow and tears.
To share his memory, Bob leaves behind his daughter, Lee Ann (Allen) Melland, of South Wayne; sons, Robert (Darci) Sutter, of Lena, Ill., and Brian (Lalita) Sutter, of Mt. Morris, Ill.; and a sister, Roberta, of East Dubuque. Also surviving are his granddaughters, Ashleigh (Josh) Calaway, of Pittsville, Wis., and Kevyn Ann, Andrea, Allonah and Ainsley Sutter, all of Lena; grandsons, Michael, Christian and Garrett Sutter, of Lena, and Tyler Sutter, of Mt. Morris, Ill.; and his great-granddaughter, Alena Calaway, of Pittsville. Bob also leaves behind a great number of people with whom he shared several discussions, jokes and special moments. Among those surviving special people are Dennis Jamason, Gary and Pat Miller, Tim and Connie Maupin, Elsie Redington, Michael Redington, Lloyd Redington and Derek Schap.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie; his mother, Goldie Kaufmann; father, Robert Sutter; and stepfather, Raymond Kaufmann.
The family of Bob and Margie Sutter extend a deep appreciation to Dr. Martin Cleary for everything he has done while providing aid and friendship to their family.
Funeral services for Robert D. Sutter will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Bartell-Leamon Funeral Home in Warren, with a visitation from 5 until 8 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019, at the same location. The funeral will be officiated by Pastor Dennis Perger. Burial will take place at St. Ann Catholic Cemetery in Warren. A memorial has been established in his name.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.