EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Donald Joseph Belken, 74, of East Dubuque, IL passed away after a brief battle with COVID-19 at 4:30 a.m. on November 12, 2020, at ManorCare, Dubuque.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a graveside service will be held at a later date at the East Dubuque Cemetery. Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque is serving the family.
Donald was born on May 22, 1946, in Menominee, IL, the son of Luella (Hilby) and Clem Belken. Don was one of seven children. Don was a handyman, he worked with his bare hands and took great pride in his work. He worked many jobs in construction, carpentry and fabrication. He was employed at Capital Industrial Fabricators of Countryside and Foote Brothers Gear company in Downers Grove.
Don and Lois married on February 10, 1996. They loved and cared for one another for nearly 25 years.
He is survived by his three children, Lisa (Mark) Smelcer, of Plainfield, IL, Allison (Mark) Schwabedeissen, of Plainfield, IL, and Greg Belken, of Lombard, IL; seven grandchildren, Zach, Luke and Dylan Smelcer, Jaxon & Joshua Schwabedessen, and Gabi and Brody Belken; two stepsons, Dan Dalberg, of East Dubuque, and Greg (Lori) Dalberg, of Dubuque; three step-grandchildren, Samantha Harvey and Carly & Seth Dalberg; his former spouse and mother of his children, Sandra Landers, of Plainfield IL; his siblings, Delbert (Ruth) Belken, of East Dubuque, IL, Gerald “Jake” (Julie) Belken, of Menominee, IL, Helen “Heidi” (Francis) Vosberg, of Louisburg, WI, Joyce Ann Vaassen, of Dickeyville, WI, and Joan (Jeff) Wieser, of White Bear Lake, MN; a sister-in-law, JoAnn Belken, of East Dubuque, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his loving wife, Lois Belken; his granddaughter, Amelia Schwabedessen; his parents, Clem and Luella Belken; and a brother, Dallas “Snoz” Belken.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.millerfhed.com.©
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the nurses and staff at ManorCare of Dubuque for the care and hospitality they provided to Don over the several years he resided. Special thanks to our cousin Robin Place, it was good knowing that someone from the family was on staff to see Dad as he transitioned this life.
