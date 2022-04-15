Andrea Zwack Telegraph Herald guest866 Author email Apr 15, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PEOSTA, Iowa — Andrea “Andie” Zwack, 70, of Peosta, died on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.A celebration of life will be held at a later date.Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2569 John F. Kennedy Road, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Peosta-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa guest866 Author email Follow guest866 Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today $80 million expansion at Field of Dreams to include ballfields, hotel, fieldhouse, amphitheater UPDATE: 2 safely escape Dubuque house fire; firefighters continue to battle blaze Asbury council leans toward road project with 2 roundabouts Dubuque police warn of 'distraction thefts' at stores Dubuque man accused of shooting withdraws plea after judge's announcement