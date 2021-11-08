Marcia C. Hammel, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6:30 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 6:30 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Lloyd R. Harrington, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, Epworth (Iowa) United Methodist Church. Service: 6 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Edward G. Harwick, Kieler, Wis. — Celebration of life: 5 to 9 p.m. Sat., Nov. 13, PJ’s Hall, Kieler. Graveside service: 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, Scales Mound (Ill.) Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Justin J. Heitzman, Seattle-Tacoma, Wash. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Church, Dubuque. Memorial service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Marjorie M. Kutsch, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, St. Anthony Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Doris M. Malone, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Annette Matt, Garnavillo, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Garnavillo. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Timothy J. McNamara, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, 2659 Kennedy Rd. Wake service: 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, St. Raphael’s Cathedral.
Joseph Metcalf, Bloomington, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Glen Haven, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Catherin W. Opper, Glenview, Ill. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 12, St. Raphael Cathedral, Dubuque. Funeral Mass: Noon Friday at the cathedral.
Elmer J. Phillips, Scales Mound, Ill. — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, Furlong Funeral Home, Galena, Ill.
Mary C. Pink, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, with a scripture service at 4:30 p.m.; and 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.
Terence J. O’Rourke, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
Lawrence M. Pflieger, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Francis J. Schumacher Jr., Cape Coral, Fla. — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, Steeple Square, Dubuque. Memorial service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Steeple Square.
Cletus A. Sisley, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home, Lancaster. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Joyce A. Thilmany, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Faye Wahls, Garnavillo, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Garnavillo. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, Gospel Hall, Garnavillo.
Catherine A. Wills, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.