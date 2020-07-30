Barbara A. McDonald, 81, of Dubuque, passed away at her home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at Egelhof, Siegert, & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road, Dubuque, where there will be a prayer service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road, and will be live-streamed on the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home Facebook page. The church requires masks for all attendees. Rev. Phillip Gibbs will officiate. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery immediately following the service.
Barb was born May 31, 1939, in Dubuque, daughter of George and Doris Beyhl Peil. She and James B. McDonald Jr. were married on May 13, 1961, at St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church. He passed away on July 8, 2013. Barb worked at St. Vincent de Paul for 22 years, retiring in 2006. She enjoyed gardening, puzzles, genealogy, games and spending time with her family and friends. Everyone enjoyed her fried chicken, potato salad and caramel bars. She was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church.
Barb is survived by son, James B. McDonald III, Dubuque; three brothers, George F. (Sonny) Peil, and Jeffrey Lynn Peil, both of Dubuque, Michael (Susan) Peil, of Bellevue, IA; two grandsons, Zachary James McDonald, Omaha, NE, and Nicolas James McDonald, Aurora, CO; one great-granddaughter, Poppy Grace McDonald, Omaha, NE; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, James B. McDonald Jr.; parents, George (Doris Beyhl) Peil; parents-in-law, James B. (Florence Connell) McDonald Sr.; two sisters, Carolyn Jo Peil, Beverly Orcutt Russell; three brothers, Richard, Kenneth, and Donald L. Peil; and sister-in-law, Diane L. Peil.
In lieu of flowers, a Barbara A. McDonald Memorial Fund has been established.
Thanks to Dr. Liaboe, his nurse Trish, and her loving son Jim, for helping her through her entire journey. Also, a special thanks to Hospice of Dubuque, especially Jan, Brittney and Stephanie and all our family and friends who helped in so many ways.
