James Clark “Doc” Lau, 81, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on May 25, 2020, at Dubuque Specialty Care.
Private family graveside service will be at Paint Rock Cemetery, in Harpers Ferry, Iowa. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family
James was born on September 13, 1938, to Gordon and Opal (Phelps) Lau where he grew up on the family farm in Waterville, Iowa. He married Mary Martelle on November 28, 1959, at St. Anne’s Church, Harpers Ferry.
He worked for the Dubuque Packing Company for many years and at the Mines of Spain until retirement.
He was an Assistant Scout Master for Key West Troop 69 with his three sons. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hiking and fishing. He also enjoyed playing euchre and spending time with his family.
Survivors: sons, Randy (Peggy) Lau, of Winona, MN, Russell (Barbara) Lau, of Dubuque, and Brian (fiance Val Voshell) Lau, of Dubuque. Six grandchildren, Kelly (Josh) Hetzel, Katie Lau, Jesse (Leah) Lau, Alexandra Lau, Joshua (Laura) Lau, John (Aimee) Lau; five step-grandchildren, Derek Sorensen, Silvana Proto, Joe Proto, Lindsay Derrig and Emily Voshell; twelve great-grandchildren; and five step great-grandchildren. Brother, Dave (Pat) Lau; sisters-in-law, Arlene Lau, Davene Lau and Marlys Martelle. Many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; brothers Don, Gerald and Curtis.
The family would like to thank the staff at Dubuque Specialty Care and St. Croix Hospice for all their wonderful care, kindness and compassion.