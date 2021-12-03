Raymond “Ray” L. Wlochal, 67, of Dubuque, died on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at GracePoint Church, 3100 Windsor Ave. Burial will take place in Linwood Cemetery.

Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St., is assisting the family.

