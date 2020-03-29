Michael J. “Mick” Finn, age 79, of Dubuque, completed his earthly journey on March 27, 2020, at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Iowa City.
To honor Mick’s life, a private family service is being held. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. Tri-State Cremation Center is humbly serving Mick’s family.
Mick was born on April 23, 1940, one of 12 children to Loras and Mary Ellen (Holdren) Finn. He honorably served his country with the U.S. Air Force and was a licensed electrician for many years before retiring. We will miss Mick very much and are grateful for the memories he leaves behind.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Mick include his immediate family and friends.