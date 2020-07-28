James D. Law, 68, of Dubuque, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at home.
Private services will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his sister, Joanne Law, of Denver, Colorado; brother, John C. (Hope Warschaw) Law; and children, Jenna (Chris) Yarborough, of Aurora, Illinois, Jon Law, of Pompano Beach, Florida, and step-son, Baer (Katy) DeMaio, of Denver, Colorado; Jim has two grandsons, Wesley and Evander Yarborough; and three step-grandsons, Mason, Ryder and Xan DeMaio.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Peg (Verla) Law, of Dubuque, Iowa; sister, Kathleen (Law) Laube, of Madison, Wisconsin.