Elizabeth Ann Philippi passed from this world to join the heavenly chorus on September 3rd at the age of 100 while at home with family by her side.
E. Ann Helwick was born July 5, 1923, in Bolivar, Ohio. Ann was born with a love for music and received significant vocal, piano and dance training in her youth. After high school, Ann attended Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree from the School of Music.
Ann married Ernest W. Philippi, a Lutheran pastor on June 27, 1945. Ann supported Ernie in many capacities as he ministered to churches in Hermiston, OR, Seattle, WA, Lincoln, NE, Boulder, CO, Springfield, OH, Waterloo, IA, Davenport, IA, and Parkersburg, IA. As typical of many minsters’ wives at that time, she filled many roles such as adult choir director, children’s choir director, church organist, Sunday school and Vacation Bible School teacher, all depending on needs of the particular church. She also taught private piano lessons to many students.
The two retired in Waverly, IA before moving to Dubuque, IA in 1999 to be closer to their children. They were original members of the Assisi Village community and thrived there from 1998 to 2018 when Ann moved in with her daughter, Ruth, also in Dubuque, IA.
In her later years Ann enjoyed staying connected to family members, attending church services online, daily devotional reading and prayer time, staying up-to-date on politics and world events, watching college sporting events, and reading many educational publications to continue her life-long interest in learning.
Ann will be greatly missed by her family and is survived by her four children: Lynn Helmke of Hudsonville, Michigan; Alan Philippi (Kim) of Virginia Beach, VA; Ruth Graper of Dubuque; and Daniel Philippi (Denise) of Dubuque; along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest W. Philippi in 2004.
A private family service will be held with burial in Waverly, IA.
The family wants to express their tremendous appreciation to No Place Like Home caregiver and friend Charlotte McCoy, also Hospice of Dubuque, especially Hillary, Peggy, Jennie, Kelli, and Laura. Their support and compassionate care of Ann was such a blessing not only for Ann but for her family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Almost Home (almosthomedbq.org), Lutheran World Relief in Baltimore, MD, or mailed to Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd, Dubuque, IA 52002.