Elizabeth Ann Philippi passed from this world to join the heavenly chorus on September 3rd at the age of 100 while at home with family by her side.

E. Ann Helwick was born July 5, 1923, in Bolivar, Ohio. Ann was born with a love for music and received significant vocal, piano and dance training in her youth. After high school, Ann attended Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree from the School of Music.

