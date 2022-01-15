Phyllis J. Slattery, age 72, of Dubuque, IA, completed her earthly journey on January 12, 2022, at home, surrounded by her loving family. To honor Phyllis’ life, a private family service will be held at a later date.
Phyllis was born on June 10, 1949, in Camanche, IA, a daughter to Joseph and Phyllis (Schumacher) Howard. After graduating from high school, Phyllis began to chase her dream of owning and operating her very own beauty salon. She successfully obtained her goal in time and next began her search for love and companionship. Phyllis eventually met her soul-mate, Stephen Slattery, while attending church in Clinton. The couple was united in marriage and made their way to Steve’s home in Dubuque where they began a family of their own and created the next chapter in Phyllis’ life as well. They were blessed with 2 daughters, and 3 grandchildren over the years and found true joy in this life as they both looked forward to spending eternity together as well. Phyllis had a strong love and devotion not only for her family, but also for her Lord and Savior. She lived her life just as she practiced her faith, fully committed to serving others in her words, thoughts, and actions. Phyllis was a school bus driver for many years and absolutely enjoyed the opportunity to carry the kids on her route back and forth to school each and every day. Phyllis had the heart of a servant, full of compassion and empathy for anyone who came into her life. Her heart and desire for helping others never wavered and Phyllis never met a stranger who wasn’t soon going to be a friend. Phyllis was also a very talented artist and enjoyed expressing herself through oil painting. Many of her works remain today to help those who knew and loved her to remember her heart of gold through the difficult days ahead. We are surely heart-broken today as we say farewell for now to such a beautiful soul, but we know and trust that the Lord is keeping Phyliss safe and secure in His loving and grace filled arms until we all meet again. Thank you, Phyllis, for always being the love and light that everyone around you needed. May your legacy be carried forward through all of the lives you’ve touched, and may the wonderful memories of your gentle soul soon overpower the grief which stricken our hearts today.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Phyllis include her loving husband, Stephen M. Slattery, Dubuque, IA; her daughter, Christina K. Paredes, East Dubuque, IL; her grandchildren, Isabella Martinez, Carmella Martinez, and Diego Paredes, all of East Dubuque, IL; her siblings, Joe (Rachel) Howard, Camanche, IA, and Patricia Colbert, Carmichael, CA; along with numerous extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Michelle Brock; and her sister, Pam Conover.
Phyllis’ family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque for all of their professional and compassionate care of Phyllis, and her family.
