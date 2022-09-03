SPARTA, Wis. — Richard (Rick) J. Coffin, of Sparta and formerly of Dubuque, passed away peacefully at the Hillview Care Center on September 1, 2022.

Rick had been diagnosed with Stage 1 Pancreatic Cancer in March 2020 and had surgery in October 2020. Six months later a spot was found on his liver that chemo and radiation were not able to eradicate. He had been hospitalized since July 4th at Gunderson in La Crosse.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.