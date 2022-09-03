SPARTA, Wis. — Richard (Rick) J. Coffin, of Sparta and formerly of Dubuque, passed away peacefully at the Hillview Care Center on September 1, 2022.
Rick had been diagnosed with Stage 1 Pancreatic Cancer in March 2020 and had surgery in October 2020. Six months later a spot was found on his liver that chemo and radiation were not able to eradicate. He had been hospitalized since July 4th at Gunderson in La Crosse.
Rick dedicated his life to his family and friends. He served in the US Navy for 22 years. He was active in Boy Scout growing up and then as a Leader later in life. He was a VFW Member of Post 2112, an American Legion member in Norwalk and a member of the VFW Cooties. He had just finished his year as Commander of Post 2112. After retirement from the Navy Rick worked at Walmart, Sears and the Post Office in Sparta and La Crosse. Rick enjoyed helping and mentoring Boy Scouts over the years, going camping, hiking and fishing. He put together an assortment of recipes for a cookbook for the Scouts in Troop 7 to be used when they went camping and at home. No Hot Dogs and Hamburgers on Mr. Coffin’s watch!! A favorite recipe of his was pineapple upside down cake in a dutch oven. Rick was very active in VFW Post 2112 and the Honor Guard. He helped out as often as possible and enjoyed visiting with any Veteran who came into the VFW and other places.
Rick served in the Navy for 22 years from 1966 until 1990 and had many stories to tell. He was a Russian linguist, cryptologist, Instructor and served aboard submarines. Rick met his wife Laurie when she was living in an apartment next door to his parents. They married on February 12, 1972 and just celebrated 50 years together with family and friends at the VFW. While in the Navy Rick was stationed at and traveled to many bases in several countries — the last being stationed at the Pentagon in Washington D.C. while living in Dale City, Virginia. Rick enjoyed sports as a player, coach and officiant.
Rick leaves behind his wife, Laurie and sons, Christopher (Kelli) and family, Michael (Jennifer) and family; sister, Cathy Puls (Tom); brothers, Roger (Dana), David (Theresa) and Kelan; aunts, Virginia and Shirley; uncle, Robert; and many relatives and friends from all over. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and George and sister, Connie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, in Sparta, with Father Eric Berns officiating. Military honors provided by VFW Post 2112 of Sparta and American Legion Post 0438 of Norwalk will follow at the VFW in Sparta. Burial will be at noon on Thursday, September 8, in Northern WI Veterans Cemetery in Spooner, WI. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta; as well as 10 a.m. until the time of services on Tuesday, at the church.
A celebration of life for Rick will be held in Dubuque from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Moose Lodge, 2635 Windsor Ave.
Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com. Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.
