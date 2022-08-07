Wilma K. Billhorn, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.
Michael J. Dillon, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today, Meadows Golf Club, 6525 Clover Lane. Mass of Christian burial:: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, Church of the Resurrection.
Elizabeth Eck, Oregon, Wis. — Service: Noon today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth, Iowa, followed by a reception in the church hall.
Ron Fangman, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Euguene J. Foust Sr., Zwingle, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Key West.
Robert F. Hall, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the funeral home.
Jerry D. Oxenford, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Leo F. Scanlan, Benton, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Benton, and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Benton. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Michael T. Seyer, Dubuque — Prayer service: 3 p.m. today, followed by visitation until 7 p.m., Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Rd. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Dale Wacker, Elizabeth, Ill. — Celebration of life: 1 to 2:30 p.m. today, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Elizabeth. Service: 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Mary Joan Webber, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, Erickson Funeral Home, Shullsburg. Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Shullsburg.
