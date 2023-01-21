Camillia “Cam” Doerr, 77, of Dubuque, died Friday, January 20, 2023, at her home.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Funeral Service for Camillia will be 10:30 am Monday, January 23, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque.
Cam was born April 15, 1945, in Griffin, Georgia, the daughter of Hoyle and Kate (Britt) Sheridan. She married Ronald David Doerr in Orlando, FL on April 10, 1967. Ronald preceded her in death on November 6, 2020.
Throughout her life she worked at various Dubuque insurance companies, most recently at State Farm. She was also a mutual clerk at the Dubuque Greyhound Park for many years.
Cam was a feisty woman. A devoted wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. She never said no to her grandchildren and, of course, did not follow mom and dad’s rules when it came to them. You never knew what she would say or do next. She was deeply loving and known for her generosity. She never forgot a face and no one was a stranger. She could always be counted on to check up on friends and family in good times and bad. She was deeply curious and loved to learn. She loved current events, true crime programs on the ID Channel, and was an avid reader. Black coffee was her source of power. Despite living in Iowa for over 50 years, she never owned a proper pair of boots, gloves, or a hat while constantly complaining about the cold weather.
Survivors include one son, Jeff (Theresa) Doerr of Dubuque, IA; four granddaughters, Kinsey, Kendall, Rory, and Callie; one honorary grandson, Max Huss; one son-in-law Jason Lustberg of St. Louis, one brother, Richard Sheridan of Summerville, SC; two sisters, Spinsky Harper of Loxahatchee, FL; Nancy (Danny) Chance of Ocala, FL; and two sisters-in-law, Carol Brimeyer and Sally Doerr, both of Dubuque.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Jill Lustberg, three sisters Charlotte, Priscilla, and Scerita, and one brother, Buddy.
A special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque, the oncology doctors at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Dr Engleman and the wonderful nurses at Mercy One of Dubuque, and the ladies of Sandy’s Porch.
Memorials may be given to the Camillia Doerr Memorial Fund or Hospice of Dubuque.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Cam’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com
