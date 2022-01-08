Lester Aloysius Weber, 91, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away peacefully on his farm on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022, at St. Catherine’s church with Fr. David Ambrosy officiating and Deacon Loras Weber as homilist. Burial will follow at the St. Catherine’s Church Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by the Iowa Army National Guard. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 9th, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church where a wake service will be held at 5:00 p.m. with Deacon Loras Weber. The Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road is assisting the family.
Lester was born on March 16, 1930, to Nicholas and Margaret (Capesius) Weber. He graduated from 8th grade from Jackson County. He was united in marriage to Ruth M. Nauman on November 28th, 1951, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Sherrill.
Soon after marriage, Lester served from 1952 to 1954 in the US Army 350th infantry, 2nd battalion during the Korean Conflict. He completed training at Camp Roberts in California and was then stationed at Krobatinkaserne military base in St. Johann in Pongau, Austria. He was awarded the Occupational and National Defense Service Medal.
Lester farmed all his life with his family. He also worked at the Adam’s Company and Cheese Factories in Dubuque.
Lester loved gardening, cooking, and attending the Farmer’s Market with his wife for 29 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus LaMotte/Key West Council, St. Catherine Parish and the Holy Name Society and the Key West Fire Association.
Lester is survived by his children Francis (Vicki) Weber, Jeanette (Steve) Talbert, Carol (Dennis) Powers, Barb (Dana) Brandt, Roger (Rachel) Weber, Dennis (Mary Kay) Weber, and Julie (Paul) Hayes; grandchildren Amy, Keith, Eric, Christopher, Heather, Brian, Andrew, Jeremy, Chad, Zachary, Nicole, Emily, Matthew, Brandon, Abby, Kelsey and Emma; 30 great grandchildren; brother Marvin (Ardella) Weber; in-laws Luann Weber, Bernice (Paul) Ehrlich, and Harold (Madonna) Nauman.
Lester was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Ruth; his son Gene Weber, and two sons in infancy; son-in-law Jay Kane; his sister Dolores (Lawrence) Maro; brothers Ray (Mary) Weber, Neil (Rosie) Weber, Vernon (Lorraine) Weber and Milton Weber; sisters-in-law Marie (Norb) Dupont, Rita (Earl) Kintzle, And Doris Ann (Niky) Wolf.
In lieu of flowers a Lester Weber memorial fund will be established.
The family wishes to thank his caregivers Phyllis Freiburger and Melissa Kastner for all their wonderful care, kindness and compassion they gave to Lester. Also, a special thank you to Liz Staner, Jenny Bruns, and Hospice of Dubuque.